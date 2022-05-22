$2.59 EPS Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.49. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $12.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

