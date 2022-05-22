$2.78 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.09. Crocs reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $12.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 9,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Crocs by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Crocs by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,113,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. Crocs has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

