2,292 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,153,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 230,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $79.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.