$237.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to post $237.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $224.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $999.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.03 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

CMLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CMLS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,221. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $136,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.