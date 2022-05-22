2,500 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $528,021,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. 755,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,112. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.13 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

