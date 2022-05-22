$255.94 Million in Sales Expected for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $255.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arhaus.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

Shares of ARHS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 977,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

In other Arhaus news, Director William Beargie purchased 25,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,918 shares of company stock worth $610,904 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,402,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.