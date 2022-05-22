$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will announce $27.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $108.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Superconductor.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,824 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 163,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,773. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $148.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.37.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

