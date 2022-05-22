$272.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) will post $272.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.66 million and the highest is $285.60 million. Ocwen Financial posted sales of $265.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocwen Financial.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 6.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCN stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,650. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The stock has a market cap of $213.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

