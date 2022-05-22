$3.13 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) to report sales of $3.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 million to $4.20 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $19.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.64 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 52.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 607,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $46.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $6.77.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.