$3.13 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 million to $4.20 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $19.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.64 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 52.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 607,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $46.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $6.77.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

