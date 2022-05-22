$3.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $14.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $16.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

NYSE:AA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.57. 8,740,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.