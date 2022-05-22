3,153 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $59.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

