$327.97 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $327.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.40 million to $330.70 million. ExlService reported sales of $275.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ExlService by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 273,244 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a 52-week low of $98.74 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

