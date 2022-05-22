$359.40 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) to report $359.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.50 million and the highest is $370.90 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $347.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $220,636.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 44.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 527.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after buying an additional 181,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,225. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $75.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

