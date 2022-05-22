372,000 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 372,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

