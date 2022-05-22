$38.82 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will report sales of $38.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.88 million and the highest is $39.76 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $30.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $167.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $174.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $226.46 million, with estimates ranging from $225.38 million to $227.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 26.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 868,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.81. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.