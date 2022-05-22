3,956 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.