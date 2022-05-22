3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,134 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. 4,195,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $206.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

