401 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 196,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $435.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.27 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.81 and its 200-day moving average is $488.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.