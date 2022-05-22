$402.17 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) to announce $402.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $409.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $361.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after buying an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,747,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $11,867,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $11,141,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 304,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

