45,277 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $45.45. 507,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,882. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

