4,801 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

GWRE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

