$488.02 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to report $488.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.40 million. Angi reported sales of $420.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

ANGI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.80. Angi has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $9,790,000. Allen Holding Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Angi by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

