$5.08 EPS Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to post $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $6.07. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $21.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.24 to $26.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $16.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

