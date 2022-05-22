$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) will report sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $6.67 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $21.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

