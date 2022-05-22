50,000 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,000. IQVIA accounts for 0.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.83. 861,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average is $241.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.57 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.