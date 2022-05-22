50,000 Shares in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBX stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

TCBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

