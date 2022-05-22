51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Position Lowered by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. 51job makes up approximately 12.7% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.84% of 51job worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its holdings in 51job by 67.1% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after purchasing an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 460.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 390,392 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 81.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 616,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 32.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,388,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $60.90. 108,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,764. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

