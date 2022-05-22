$53.83 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will report $53.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $57.50 million. Zai Lab reported sales of $36.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $235.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $249.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $436.32 million, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $544.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Zai Lab stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

