$566.46 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will report $566.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.30 million to $572.60 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $291.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,957 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 437,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,112. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

