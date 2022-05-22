6,445 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.01. 6,746,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,481. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

