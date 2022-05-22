$645.92 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $645.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630.10 million and the highest is $657.22 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $531.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,417. The company has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.38. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

