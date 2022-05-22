$65.50 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) will report sales of $65.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $41.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $270.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $283.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $288.50 million, with estimates ranging from $274.60 million to $306.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 135,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.