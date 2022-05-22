$65.50 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $41.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $270.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $283.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $288.50 million, with estimates ranging from $274.60 million to $306.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 135,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

