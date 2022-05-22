$670.67 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will post sales of $670.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $674.80 million. Entegris posted sales of $571.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.12. 1,081,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

