$70.64 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.98 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $66.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $281.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Joseph Hartswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,308.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,162,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,183,042.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,100 shares of company stock worth $473,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

