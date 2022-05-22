75,000 Shares in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARIZU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000.

Shares of Arisz Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

