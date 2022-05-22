$798.94 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $798.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.00 million and the lowest is $726.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $549.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of MUR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 1,446,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,932. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,065 shares of company stock valued at $448,552. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

