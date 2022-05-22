88mph Price Hits $5.41 (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00018361 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $2.52 million and $140,114.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 88mph has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,482.93 or 1.00012276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.