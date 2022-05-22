913 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 913 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.96.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $259.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $271.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

