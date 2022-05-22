$94.00 Million in Sales Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $94.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year sales of $380.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.55 million to $381.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $403.94 million, with estimates ranging from $402.87 million to $405.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 48.78. 65,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,158. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 57.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

