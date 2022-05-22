958 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $200.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average of $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

