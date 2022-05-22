$967.80 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to report $967.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $962.20 million and the highest is $976.21 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $861.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 1,292,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $18,146,896.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,286,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

