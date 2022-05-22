A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24,300.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMKBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 122,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,094. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

