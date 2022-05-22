A2A S.p.A. Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:AEMMY)

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEMMY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. A2A has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $10.80.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of A2A in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

