Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,366,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $192,350,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,715,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $804,469,000 after purchasing an additional 439,875 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

