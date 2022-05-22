Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 191 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.58. 3,796,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.94. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

