Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 58 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.76. 658,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

