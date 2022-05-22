Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,022. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.