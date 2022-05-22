Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. 4,877,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731,207. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

