Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

