Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,927 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,104,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,111,448. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

